Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 8,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a market cap of $773.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
