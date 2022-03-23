Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Up 6.8%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 8,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

