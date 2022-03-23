TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Renaissance IPO ETF comprises about 2.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 1.53% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 45,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

