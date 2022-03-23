TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.61. 1,260,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

