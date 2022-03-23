TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $790,762.83 and approximately $67,221.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,052.15 or 0.99878377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

