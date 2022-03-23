Tokes Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

