Topdanmark A/S Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.
About Topdanmark A/S (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.