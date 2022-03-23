Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given New 400.00 Price Target at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 365.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

