Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

NYSE CURV opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56. Torrid has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

