Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $32.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 80,020 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
