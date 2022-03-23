Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $32.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 80,020 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.