TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.