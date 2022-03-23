TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE TTE opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

