Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.81.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$52.81 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The company has a market cap of C$17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.44.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

