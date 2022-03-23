Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 506 call options.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.42. 2,519,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,768. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

