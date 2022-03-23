Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,826 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average daily volume of 432 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

