Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.

