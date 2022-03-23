TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 238,334 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

