tru Independence LLC Sells 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

