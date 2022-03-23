TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

