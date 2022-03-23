Truist Financial Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.06.

NYSE ESS opened at $335.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

