Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in DTE Energy by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in DTE Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $106.03 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

