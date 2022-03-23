Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 573 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

