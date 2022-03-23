Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $65,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY stock opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $206.07 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.06.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

