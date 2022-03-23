Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $173.02 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

