Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,029 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.