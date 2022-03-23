Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 75 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $457.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

