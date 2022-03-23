Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $52,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

