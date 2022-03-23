Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

