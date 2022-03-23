Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NYSE:TNP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.