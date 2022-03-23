U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

