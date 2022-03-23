U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,049 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,063,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $126.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67.

