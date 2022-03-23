U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average of $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

