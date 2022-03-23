U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

