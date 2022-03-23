U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09.

