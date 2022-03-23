U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $151.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

