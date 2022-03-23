UBS Group Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Neutral

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

UCBJF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

