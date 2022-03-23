Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,219,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

