Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

