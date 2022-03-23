United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

