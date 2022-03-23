United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,441 shares.The stock last traded at $115.00 and had previously closed at $117.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $651.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

