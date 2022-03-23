United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,441 shares.The stock last traded at $115.00 and had previously closed at $117.75.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $651.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.