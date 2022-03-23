Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ULH opened at $22.83 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

