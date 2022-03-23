UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%.
Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.
In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
