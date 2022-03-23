UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.