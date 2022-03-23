UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.