UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

URGN stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

