URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.62

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.62 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 204.20 ($2.69). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,841 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.62. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

In related news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total value of £198,404 ($261,195.37).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

