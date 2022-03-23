UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

USER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get UserTesting alerts:

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.