Uxin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,604 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 600 call options.

UXIN stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $18,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uxin by 6,386.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 4,196,026 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in Uxin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,940,000 after buying an additional 3,883,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $9,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Uxin by 191.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,726,560 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

