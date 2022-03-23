VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

