VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 249,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

