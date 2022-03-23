VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

