Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,635,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.